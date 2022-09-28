End this lunacy NOW: Biden approves an additional $1.1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine | 28 Sept 2022 | The Biden regime announced $1.1 billion in additional security assistance for [the corrupt WEF dirt-bags running] Ukraine on Wednesday, bringing the U.S. commitment to more than $16.2 billion since Russia's invasion special operation in late February. The announcement of the upcoming aid package, the 22nd such installment, follows referendums held in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine that are backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. [That's $1.1 billion that could instead be sent to Florida to aid in the efforts to rebuild.]