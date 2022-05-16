There's no baby formula to be had, but is there any country on earth safe from the U.S./NATO pig snout? Biden approves sending US Special Operations troops to Somalia --Pentagon request to target al-Shabab fighters also approved | 16 May 2022 | A senior U.S. defense official has confirmed to Fox News on Monday that Joe Biden has authorized the deployment of hundreds of Special Operations troops inside Somalia. The decision comes alongside approval of a Pentagon request for standing authority to target about a dozen suspected leaders of the al-Shabab terrorist group that operates inside the east African country's borders, the official said. It also comes after the Pentagon announced in December 2020 that the "majority" of U.S. troops previously stationed in Somalia would be removed from the Horn of Africa in early 2021.