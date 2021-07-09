OMG: Biden asks for $6.4 billion to bring 95,000 often unvetted Afghans to US - while Americans remain stranded under Taliban control | 7 Sept 2021 | The Biden regime is planning to ask Congress for funding to bring some 95,000 (often unvetted) Afghans to America and assist in resettling them -- a sign both of U.S. commitments to allies oligarchs who demand cheap labor at US taxpayer expense and the likelihood that efforts to evacuate them will linger for months. The White House is asking for $6.4 billion through a continuing resolution to fund ongoing efforts to get allies and other vulnerable [? Like the guy who was recently caught carrying explosive materials] Afghans out of the country. A senior administration official said those funds would be used to help bring 65,000 Afghans to the U.S. by the end of September as well as another 30,000 who may come over the course of the next year.