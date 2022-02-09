Biden Attacks 'MAGA Republicans' in Angry Speech, Labels Them 'Threat' to Democracy | 1 Sept 2022 | Joe Biden attacked supporters of former President Donald Trump in a speech Thursday evening in Philadelphia that many across the political spectrum viewed as divisive, castigating large scores of Republican voters as "extremists" and threats to democracy. "Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal," Biden said. "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic." "They fan the flames of political violence," Biden added. Biden's remarks come after earlier attacks on Trump supporters in which he claimed many Republicans had embraced "semi-fascism" during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has largely doubled down on Biden's rhetoric, arguing that Biden's characterization of many Republicans as "extremists" was accurate as they allegedly don’t share the beliefs of the majority of Americans.