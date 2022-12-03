Insane in the membrane: Biden authorizes $200million in new weapons, military training for Ukraine --The decision brings total U.S. security aid provided to Ukraine over the past year to $1.2 billion, a senior administration official said --The fresh funds come days after the U.S. Congress approved $13.6billion in emergency aid for Ukraine as part of a $1.5trillion government funding measure| 12 March 2022 | Joe Biden on Saturday authorized $200 million in weapons and other assistance for Ukraine, the White House said, as Ukrainian officials said heavy shelling by Russian forces were endangering attempted evacuations. The decision brings total U.S. security aid provided to Ukraine over the past year to $1.2billion, a senior administration official said. In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to $200million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense. [Meanwhile, the US southern border is wide open and fentanyl is pouring in, killing thousands of Americans.]