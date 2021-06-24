Biden, bipartisan senators reach deal on infrastructure compromise --Biden backed the $953B infrastructure proposal | 24 June 2021 | Joe Biden on Thursday announced the White House had struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators after weeks of painstaking, back-and-forth negotiations on a plan to improve the nation's crumbling roads and bridges. His announcement followed an Oval Office meeting with a bipartisan group of senators, who were pitching a breakthrough pared-down agreement worth about $953 billion reached the night before. Their proposed framework includes about $559 billion in new spending that will be invested in roads, broadband internet, electric utilities and other traditional infrastructure projects.