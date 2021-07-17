Biden blasted for accusing Facebook of 'killing people' over COVID 'misinformation' as WH partners with Big Tech | 16 July 2021 | Joe Biden sparked backlash on social media Friday after he accused Facebook of "killing people" -- as the White House's partnership with Big Tech companies to crack down on so-called coronavirus "misinformation" was raising major free-speech concerns among critics. Biden's comments went viral after a reporter asked him what his message was to "platforms like Facebook" on the subject of "COVID misinformation." "They’re killing people," Biden responded. "The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and they’re killing people."