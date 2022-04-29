Biden blasted for policing free speech with 'dystopian' disinformation bureau | 28 April 2022 | Joe Biden came under fire Thursday for the creation of a "dystopian" disinformation bureau created under his Homeland Security department, which critics are blasting as just a way for the government to police free speech online. Conservatives slammed the Department of Homeland Security's Orwellian new "Disinformation Governance Board" -- with some suggesting the timing is convenient given Elon Musk vowed to make Twitter a free speech haven after his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform notorious for selectively censoring right-leaning points of view. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley called the new board a "disgrace" that was designed to "monitor all Americans' speech." In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Hawley said he initially thought Wednesday's announcement was "satire." "Surely, no American administration would ever use the power of government to sit in judgement on the First Amendment speech of its own citizens. Sadly, I was mistaken," Hawley wrote. "Rather than protecting our border or the American homeland, you have chosen to make policing Americans’ speech your priority."