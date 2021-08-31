Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing --Biden used the term while introducing senior adviser Cedric Richmond | 30 Aug 2021 | Joe Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. Biden used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans, Cedric Richmond," Biden said at a press briefing with FEMA after Hurricane Ida rocked Louisiana.