Biden Calls on Companies to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination | 23 Aug 2021 | Joe Biden said on Aug. 23 that U.S. companies should impose vaccination requirements. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23, making it the first vaccine to receive approval from the drug regulator [sic]. Shortly after the FDA's announcement, New York mandated vaccines for teachers and other educators, New Jersey imposed requirements for educators and state workers, and the Pentagon mandated the Pfizer vaccine for service members.