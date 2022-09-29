Biden calls for dead congresswoman --"Where's Jackie?" Joe Biden asked at a White House event, looking for the late Representative Walorski | 28 Sept 2022 | Joe Biden on Wednesday called out for a congresswoman who had died in a car crash in early August - apparently forgetting his own statement of condolence to her family, or the tribute video that reportedly aired before the event. "Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie," he said, looking at the people attending the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. "She was going to be here," he added, according to NPR. Others quoted Biden as saying "She must not be here," based on video footage from the event. Biden was looking for Jackie Walorski, a Republican congresswoman from Indiana who had co-sponsored the bill to fund the conference. The reason she was not in the crowd was that she had died in a car crash on August 3 near Elkhart, Indiana - along with two members of her staff. At the time, the White House released a statement of condolence, attributed to Biden and his wife Jill, and lowered the flags at half-staff to mark Walorski's untimely passing.