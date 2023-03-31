Biden calls devastated Mississippi town Rolling Fork 'Rolling Stone' --Rolling Fork was hit by an EF4 tornado on Saturday | 31 March 2023 | Joe Biden accidentally referred to the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, as "Rolling Stone" on Friday, in the wake of tornadoes that have devastated parts of the Mississippi Delta. Rolling Fork was hit by an EF4 tornado last Saturday. The devastating whirlwinds killed at least 25 people in the region at the time, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. The tornado began near Rolling Fork and moved 30 miles northeast through Silver City... "We're not just here for today, I'm determined that we're going to leave nothing behind. We're going to get it done for you," Biden said during the speech. "I'm making sure you got a place to sleep, food to eat, helping you rebuild your lives in Rolling Stone."