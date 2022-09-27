Biden calls Florida mayors - but not DeSantis - as Hurricane Ian nears shore | 27 Sept 2022 | Joe Biden called three Florida mayors Tuesday as Hurricane Ian nears Florida's western coast -- but didn't call Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, with whom he has clashed on issues such as COVID-19 policies and migration. Presidents frequently speak directly with governors during emergency events -- both to demonstrate political unity and to help coordinate federal and state relief efforts. As the devastating Category 3 storm approached, Biden instead spoke with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. Castor and Welch are Democrats, while Hibbard is a Republican. DeSantis is a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate and has frequently criticized Biden's performance.