Biden calls Fox News' Peter Doocy a 'stupid son of a b----' after question about inflation --The president lashed out against the White House correspondent during a meeting focused on the economy | 24 Jan 2022 | Joe Biden lashed out at Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy for attempting to press him on inflation. Biden met with the Competition Council and members of his cabinet Monday to discuss ways to lower prices for American families. Biden knocked the first reporter, who asked about the administration's call with European leaders as tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise. "Will you take questions on inflation then?" Doocy then asked. "Do you think inflation will be a political liability ahead of the midterms?" As Doocy and the other reporters were being shooed away, Biden took a swipe at the Fox News correspondent. "That's a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a b----," Biden said to his cabinet.