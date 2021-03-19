Biden calls his second-in-command 'President Harris' | 18 March 2021 | President [sic] Biden misspoke in a speech Thursday offering updates on an update on vaccination progress in the U.S., referring to his vice president as "President Harris." "When President Harris and I took..." Biden said, before momentarily pausing, "a virtual tour of a vaccination site in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people, giving vax each shot, was like administering a dose of hope." The president has made such gaffes before. In December he mistakenly referred to Harris as "president-elect," also during a speech on Covid-19 vaccines. "I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason," Biden said.