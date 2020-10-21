Biden calls lid on campaign events until after debate with Trump | 19 Oct 2020 | Back into the basement he goes. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is back at his Wilmington, Del., home and will not return to the campaign trail until after his face-off with President Trump at Thursday night's debate. The former vice president landed in his home state Sunday evening after campaigning in North Carolina, after which the Biden campaign called a lid. "Calling a lid" refers to a candidate or campaign indicating to the press that they will not be holding any more events, usually for the day.