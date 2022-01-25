Biden calls Peter Doocy to 'clear the air' after S.O.B. insult | 24 Jan 2022 | Joe Biden reached out to Peter Doocy on Monday night and "cleared the air" after calling the Fox News White House correspondent a "stupid son of a b----" an hour earlier. Doocy told Fox News' Sean Hannity that the president called him on his cellphone and told the reporter, "It's nothing personal, pal" after the hot mic blunder in the White House East Room. Asked if Biden issued an apology, Doocy said he doesn't need one and that the president [sic] simply "cleared the air." "I appreciated it. We had a nice call," Doocy said of the communication. "I don't need anybody to apologize to me," Doocy told Hannity.