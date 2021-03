Biden calls on Senate to pass gun control measures 'immediately' after Boulder shooting --Biden also urges Congress to ban 'assault weapons' | 23 March 2021 | Joe Biden on Tuesday implored the Senate to pass new gun control measures in the wake of a mass shooting that left 10 dead in Boulder, Colorado, this week. Biden said he didn't "want to wait another minute, let alone an hour," to act on gun violence. He urged the House and Senate to ban "assault weapons," as he said he did as a senator.