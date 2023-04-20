Biden campaign, Blinken orchestrated intel letter to discredit Hunter Biden laptop story, ex-CIA official says --51 former intelligence officials signed a letter in October 2020 saying stories about Hunter Biden's laptop were Russian disinformation | 20 April 2023 | A former CIA official testified that then-Biden campaign senior advisor, now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken "played a role in the inception" of the public statement signed by current and past intelligence officials that claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morrell testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, and revealed that Blinken was "the impetus" of the public statement signed in October 2020 that implied the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden was disinformation. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Blinken Thursday, notifying him that the panels are "conducting oversight of federal law-enforcement and intelligence matters within our respective jurisdictions."