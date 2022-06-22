Biden causes alarm with cryptic warning about need to get ready for a 'second pandemic' --Some conservatives accused Biden of trying to interfere with the midterm elections | 22 June 2022 | During presidential remarks on COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old, Joe Biden alarmed Twitter users when he spoke of the government preparing for a "second pandemic." A reporter prompted Biden's head-turning remarks with a question on what spending the U.S. government is still prepared to do in order to manufacture and distribute more vaccines and maintain the infrastructure necessary to combat COVID-19 as it lingers throughout the country. "...We do need more money. But we don't just need more money for vaccines for children eventually. We need more money to plan for the second pandemic," Biden said. He reinforced his revelation: "There's going to be another pandemic. We have to think ahead." Twitter users were mystified and annoyed with Biden's warnings of "another pandemic."