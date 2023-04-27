Biden cheat sheet shows he had advance knowledge of journalist's question | 26 April 2023 | A cheat sheet held by Joe Biden during a Wednesday press conference revealed that the 80-year-old had advance knowledge of a question from a journalist. "How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities -- like re-shoring semiconductors manufacturing -- with alliance-based foreign policy?" read a question from Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian. The revelation came during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol that discussed growing nuclear threats from North Korea -- as the nations celebrate the 70th anniversary of their alliance. Another cheat sheet showed the names of other Biden administration officials to relay the order remarks would be delivered at the press conference. It's not the first time Biden's crib notes have been outed by speedy photojournalists -- which fuel Republicans’ speculation about his mental acuity.