Biden claims his son Beau died in Iraq, repeating awkward gaffe --Biden twice made the same erroneous claim in 2022. | 23 May 2023 | Joe Biden has once again claimed that his son Beau died in Iraq, after doing so multiple times on the campaign trail and during his presidency. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, at the age of 46. "My son was a major in the US Army. We lost him in Iraq," he told troops at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni last week during a visit to Japan... Biden twice made the same erroneous claim in 2022. In the first instance, which occurred in October, Biden spoke at Colorado's Camp Hale, where he said, "Just imagine – and I mean this sincerely. I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq."