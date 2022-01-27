Biden confirms he'll pick black woman to replace Breyer on SCOTUS | 27 Jan 2022 | Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, saying such a move was "long overdue." In remarks from the Roosevelt Room at the White House, the president said he intended to settle on a choice before the end of February following a "rigorous" process and vowed his nominee would be "worthy of Justice Breyer's legacy of excellence and decency." Biden also indicated that Kamala Harris would play a key role in the selection process, calling her "an exceptional lawyer" and noting her past service as California's attorney general, as well as on the Senate Judiciary Committee.