Biden considering executive action on gun control, Psaki says | 23 March 2021 | Joe Biden is considering executive action on gun control in the wake of two mass shootings in less than a week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. Psaki did not specify what action Biden might take. "We are considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive action," Psaki told reporters. "That has been under discussion and will continue to be under discussion."