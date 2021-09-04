Biden Creates Commission to Study Expanding the Supreme Court --The number of Supreme Court justices has remained at nine since 1869. | 09 April 2021 | Joe Biden on Friday formed a bipartisan commission to study potential U.S. Supreme Court changes including expanding the number of justices beyond the current nine, a goal of some liberal Democrats hoping to end its conservative majority. Under an executive order signed by the Democratic president, the 36-member commission will consider the "merits and legality" of potential reforms to the nation's top judicial body including adding justices or imposing term limits on their service instead of the current lifetime appointments.