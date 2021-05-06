Biden defends Fauci after Senator Hawley joins GOP calls for White House medical chief to resign or be fired | 4 June 2021 | Joe Biden went out of his way to defend Dr. Anthony Fauci, giving his chief medical adviser a vote of confidence as the White House shot down the prospect of firing him amid increasing Republican demands for his ouster. "Yes, I'm very confident in Dr. Fauci," Biden said on Friday after a press briefing in Delaware. The president had left the briefing room but poked his head back in through a doorway after a reporter shouted a question about whether he has confidence in Fauci. Asked at a press conference later in the day whether she could imagine any circumstance in which Biden would fire Fauci, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "No."