Biden DHS Coordinating Illegal Immigration In-Flows With Mexico in Encrypted Chat Room | 10 May 2023 | In recent days, large crowds of immigrants have formed on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande fully prepared to swim over well-worn crossing spots to Brownsville - but seemingly held back by unarmed Mexican immigration officials. Over the course of several recent days in this northeastern Mexican city when perhaps 3,000 immigrants a day swam over to Brownsville with no opposition on either side, a curious pattern became evident. At some sort of signal from the Mexican immigration officers, a group of about 100-150 from the crowd would suddenly stand in unison and rush down the riverbank, past the immigration officers, and swim over to America. It turns out that this pattern was far from happenstance. The Center for Immigration Studies asked several of the Mexican immigration officers what was going on and learned that Joe Biden's Department of Homeland Security has been coordinating these mass swims with Mexico's immigration service, INM, at high levels on an encrypted WhatsApp channel. The officers explained that their senior officers were in touch with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials about how many immigrants were gathered and were prepared to cross the river at any given time. "We're letting them know that there's a group of people ready to cross," one officer explained.