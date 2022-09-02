Biden DHS Declares Heightened Terrorism Threat | 9 Feb 2022 | The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has declared a heightened terrorism threat because of "false and misleading narratives," misinformation, and "conspiracy theories." "The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors," a Feb. 7 DHS bulletin reads. The agency didn’t state what foreign or domestic actors are responsible for the alleged proliferation of misinformation or disinformation. [Mis- dis- and mal-information? Maybe they should start w. the CDC.]