Biden to elementary school-aged girl: 'I love those barrettes in your hair, man' | 28 May 2021 | Joe Biden raised eyebrows -- and a few alarms -- Friday when he lavishly complimented a little girl on her appearance during remarks at a Virginia military base. "I love those barrettes in your hair, man," Biden said. "I tell you what, look at her, she looks like she's 19 years old, sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed." The girl in question, who appeared to be elementary school age, had joined her parents and two older brothers on the podium while her mother introduced the president at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Biden's bizarre aside was noted and tweeted by The Post Millennial, causing a commotion on Twitter.