Biden Ends Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy --Homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas does away with 2019 decision credited with curbing migrant flow | 1 June 2021 | Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas officially ended the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy on Tuesday, according to documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. "I have determined that MPP does not adequately or substantially enhance border management in such a way as to justify the program's extensive operational burden and other shortfalls," Mayorkas wrote in a signed memo, referring to the "Remain in Mexico" policy by its official name, the Migrant Protection Protocols. Mayorkas's memo is the latest effort by Joe Biden to unilaterally chip away at President Trump's immigration policies... A senior border official said the administration's decision will only exacerbate the strain on America's border security.