Biden extends Bush's 9/11 emergency --The 'terrorist threat' behind the attacks continues to menace the country, Biden warned | 11 Sept 2022 | U.S. President [sic] Joe Biden has renewed the national emergency declared by former president [sic - also an unelected dirt-bag installed by the deep state] George W. Bush in the days following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 for another year. The "terrorist threat" behind the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people "continues," Biden wrote in a Thursday memo published in the Federal Register, adding that the "powers and authorities adopted to deal with" the attacks "must continue in effect beyond September 14, 2022." The 9/11 emergency declaration is just one of several Biden has extended this week alone.