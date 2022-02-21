Biden Extends US National Emergency Over COVID-19 | 20 Feb 2022 | Joe Biden said the U.S. national emergency that was declared in early 2020 due to COVID-19 will be extended beyond March 1, citing what he called a "risk to the public health and safety." In a letter released on the White House website, Biden told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) "there remains a need to continue this national emergency." As of late last year, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University showed that there were 60,000 more COVID-19 deaths under the Biden administration than under the Trump administration.