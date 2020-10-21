All the most egregious deep-state sacks of garbage, like Biden himself: Biden eyes GOP [Never-Trumper] candidates for Cabinet slot --Progressives fret as Joe Biden's transition team vets a handful of Republicans for his potential administration. | 20 Oct 2020 | Joe Biden's transition team is vetting a handful of Republicans for potential Cabinet positions -- despite doubts it will win him new support from the right and the risk it will enrage the left. Among the names being floated for possible Biden Cabinet posts are Meg Whitman, the CEO of Quibi and former CEO of eBay, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, both of whom spoke at August's Democratic National Convention. Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker and former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) have also been mentioned, as has former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.), who resigned from Congress in 2018 and became a lobbyist.