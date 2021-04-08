Biden finally says Cuomo should resign hours after blistering harassment report | 3 Aug 2021 | Joe Biden on Tuesday called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after an official report found that he sexually harassed 11 women. "I think he should resign," Biden said of his longtime Democratic ally. Biden spoke hours after Cuomo proclaimed his innocence and issued a counter-report with photos of Biden and other elected officials hugging women. Biden himself has faced allegations of making women [and children] feel uncomfortable with unwanted touching and he has denied a sexual assault allegation from former Senate aide Tara Reade. Biden did not weigh in on whether the New York state Legislature should impeach Cuomo -- or if the governor should face criminal charges.