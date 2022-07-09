Biden Fires U.S. Army Doctor for Warning of Military Vaccine Injuries | 6 Sept 2022 | Whistleblowers in the US Army sounded the alarm earlier this year about the "alarming signals" that were appearing in the military's medical databases after Joe Biden's illegal vaccine mandate went into effect. One of those whistleblowers was First Lt. Mark Bashaw, a preventive medicine doctor with the Army. Bashaw hit the panic button because the sickness numbers for 2021 in the Defense Medical Epidemiological Database (DMED) were way out of whack with the five-year average. It was obvious from the data between August 2021 and January 2022 that the COVID shots were hurting a tremendous number of soldiers. So, Joe Biden is firing Mark Bashaw for trying to warn others about the dangers of the mandatory COVID shots.