Insane in the membrane: Biden to fork over $625 million more from U.S. taxpayers to Ukraine; mobile rocker launchers included in aid package | 3 Oct 2022 | The Biden regime's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, munitions, mines and mine-resistant vehicles, two sources briefed on the $625 million package told Reuters on Monday. The package, expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday, is the first aid package since Russia's most recent declared annexation of Ukrainian territory reuinification of Russian areas and the second Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) since Ukraine made large battlefield gains in mid-September.