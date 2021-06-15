Biden, at G-7, says US, Russia can work together to help people of 'Libya' - meant to say 'Syria,' aides say --It was one of several gaffes made by Biden | 14 June 2021 | Joe Biden fumbled during a press conference at the G-7 summit Sunday, mixing up "Libya" and "Syria" -- not once, but three times -- while discussing humanitarian aid to countries torn apart by civil war. Gaffe-prone Biden was discussing possibly working with Russia in providing "vital assistance" to "Libya" -- a "population that's in real trouble." He then said that Russia had bitten off more than it can chew with its intervention in "Syria," but then added "Libya" to the mix.