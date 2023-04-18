Biden to grant illegal aliens free government health care, funded by debt placed on American taxpayers --Biden is also offering expanded assistance with renting or purchasing a home to illegals who qualify under DACA. | 17 April 2023 | In a statement this week, the Biden regime announced that illegal aliens who enter the country illegally can enroll in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, allowing them to receive free health care on the taxpayer dime. Eligible DACA recipients, also known as "dreamers," will receive free coverage under Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. Barack Obama first launched the program in 2012 to ensure that illegal aliens get free health care coverage, even as millions of Americans are stuck having to pay for it out of pocket. If finalized...DACA recipients would be able to apply for coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Other programs available to Dreamers that are not available to actual American citizens include: 1) The AmeriCorps VISTA Program, which offers them special job opportunities, living allowances, professional development training, and a cash stipend. 2) Outdoor programs such as Every Kid Outdoors, the Scout Ranger Program, Healthy Parks, Healthy People, and YMCA-National Parks Service partnership programs such as the Bringing Youth Outdoors Together Summer Camp Program... [Plus, four other programs mentioned in the full article.]