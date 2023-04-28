Biden-Harris Invest $1.5 Billion in Wireless Radiation Deployment | 27 April 2023 | In partnership with the National Telecommunication Information Administration (NTIA), the Biden administration is spending another $1.5 BILLION dollars to increase wireless radiation levels in the United States. The marketing term is "5G," but the actual agent transmitted by wireless infrastructure (aka "5G") is microwave radiation, a hazardous physical agent which is the fourth largest source of harmful pollution. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo stated: "...[T]his initial round of funding will help to ensure that the future of 5G and next-gen wireless technology is built by the U.S. and its global allies and partners -- not vendors from nations that threaten our national security." What needs to be more fully understood by the general public is the fact that NTIA's Office of International Affairs (OIA) is closely linked to the United Nations (UN) International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the world's standardizing body for "5G," now moving to "6G." Also, the FCC follows the guidance of the UN ITU.