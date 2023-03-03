Biden has 'cancerous tissue' removed, White House says: 'No further treatment is required' --Biden's doctor said the skin tissue was 'cancerous' | 3 March 2023 | Joe Biden had a "cancerous" skin lesion removed from his chest as part of his comprehensive health assessment in February, according to the White House. Biden's doctor revealed in a late Friday afternoon memo that skin tissue was removed during his health assessment on Feb. 16 and was sent for a biopsy, which revealed it was cancerous. "All cancerous tissue was successfully removed," Biden's doctor said, adding "no further treatment is required."