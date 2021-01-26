Biden HHS nominee moved mother out of care facility as she directed nursing homes to take COVID patients --Rachel Levine was criticized over handling of coronavirus pandemic | 20 Jan 2021 | Biden administration nominee Rachel Levine faced scrutiny last May after she moved her mother out of a personal care facility shortly after she implemented a policy directing Pennsylvania's nursing homes and certain care facilities to admit recovered COVID-19 patients who were treated at nearby hospitals. Levine implemented the policy last March in her role as Pennsylvania's health secretary. President-elect Joe Biden nominated Levine this week to serve in his administration as assistant health secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services. In May, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health told told PennLive.com that Levine and her mother were notified that residents in her personal care facility had tested positive for the virus.