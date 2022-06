Biden hits new low in polls | 29 June 2022 | Joe Biden dropped to a new low in terms of poll numbers. The RealClearPolitics average of polls on Wednesday showed Biden's job approval rating plummeting to 38% for the first time since he became president a little more than 17 months ago. Those who disapprove account for 57.5%, making for a 19.5-point split. "Biden approval at new low in RCP Average, disapproval at new high," RealClearPolitics co-founder and President Tom Bevan shared on Twitter.