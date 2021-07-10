Biden holds vaccine mandate event at business owned by major campaign donor --Clayco CEO Robert Clark gave more than $100,000 to Biden and $1.6 million to Democratic campaigns | 7 Oct 2021 | Joe Biden delivered remarks Thursday about vaccine mandates for businesses at an Illinois construction site run by a company whose CEO has donated millions to Democratic campaigns. Biden spoke in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, at a site affiliated with Clayco, whose CEO Robert Clark gave $1.6 million to Democratic campaigns in 2020, according Federal Election Commission records. At least $116,000 of those donations were to Biden's presidential campaign. The Biden campaign listed Clark as someone who "raised at least $100,000 for our campaign and affiliated joint fundraising committees." Clayco affiliates donated $387,037 to Democratic campaigns in 2020.