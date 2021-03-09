Biden Issues Executive Order Directing Release of Some 9/11 Documents | 3 Sept 2021 | With the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks approaching, Joe Biden signed an executive order that directed the release of some documents related to the incident. The executive order directs the Department of Justice (DOJ) and other agencies to start a review of documents and requires Attorney General Merrick Garland to release declassified information in the coming months. Weeks ago, numerous families and survivors of the 9/11 attacks issued a statement urging Biden not to attend any of their memorials unless the White House releases documents surrounding Saudi Arabia's alleged involvement in the attacks. The group in question, 9/11 Families, issued a statement praising Biden’s move on Friday.