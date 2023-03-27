Biden issues first veto as president, blocks measure by Congress on 'woke' investment | 21 March 2023 | Joe Biden issued his first veto Monday after Congress voted to block a Labor Department rule allowing retirement plans to weigh the long-term impacts of social factors and climate change on investments -- a move Republicans say is a "woke" policy that hurts retirees' pockets. Senate Republicans, along with two Democrats, voted on the measure March 1, needing only a simple majority for it to pass. Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted with Republicans. Ahead of the bill going to his desk, Biden said he would veto it. A two-thirds majority of Congress would be needed to override Biden's veto.