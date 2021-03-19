Biden keeps falling up the stairs as he boards Air Force One | 19 March 2021 | President [sic] Biden stumbled several times while running up the steps of Air Force One on Friday, new video shows. The 78-year-old commander-in-chief had his hand on the railing when he tripped twice before falling over the third time as he flew up the stairs of the idling aircraft at Joint Base Andrews. After recovering, Biden appeared to take a moment to dust off his knee before finally making his way to the top. He then gave a salute before ducking into the cabin to take off for Georgia.