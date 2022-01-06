Biden keeps repeating false Second Amendment claim, despite repeated fact checks | 1 June 2022 | Joe Biden has revived a pro-gun control talking point in the wake of the Uvalde mass school shooting that has been repeatedly debunked throughout the years. Biden told reporters on Memorial Day that the Second Amendment didn't allow for the ownership of cannons when it was adopted as part of the Bill of Rights in 1791. "The Second Amendment was never absolute," he said Monday, according to a White House transcript. "You couldn't buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn't go out and purchase a lot of weapons." Biden has repeated the claim at least five times during his presidency [sic], despite it earning him "Four Pinocchios" from the Washington Post in 2021 and a "False" label from PolitiFact on three separate occasions dating back to May 2020. Biden made the claim again just last week after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.