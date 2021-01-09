Biden kills Keystone but promotes pipeline for Taliban | 18 Feb 2021 | After canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, eliminating thousands of American jobs, Joe Biden's administration began negotiating a deal between the Taliban and one of the world's worst dictatorships for a trans-national pipeline. An agreement with the government of Turkmenistan would bring gas across Afghanistan and Pakistan to India, writes Michael Rubin, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official, in a column for the Washington Examiner.