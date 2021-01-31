Biden Kills Trump Order Expanding Access to Opioid Abuse Treatment | 31 Jan 2021 | President Donald Trump was the first US President in modern history to oversee a decline in heroin deaths. But immediately after his inauguration, Joe Biden rescinded President Trump's order expanding access to opioid abuse treatment. Freedom Wire states: "According to anonymous sources reported by the Washington Post, Biden's impending move will reinstate the rule requiring practitioners to obtain the 'X-waiver' before prescribing Buprenorphine. The X-waiver is described by Addiction Center as 'a federal license that permits clinicians to prescribe buprenorphine for Opioid addiction treatment.'"