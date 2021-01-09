'Biden lied to the world': Disgusted Republicans tear into Biden over leaked call with ex-Afghan president which revealed him 'trying to make everyone think the Taliban wasn't winning' whether it was 'true or not' --Biden focused much of his last call with Ghani on his 'perception problem' in the fight against the Taliban --Biden pressed Ghani to bring together the government's most prominent figures for a press conference. 'That will change perception' --Biden said the US would provide aid if Ghani could project to the world that he 'had a plan' for fighting the Taliban | 1 Sept 2021 | Republicans are tearing into Joe Biden's July 23 phone call with Ashraf Ghani, where he implored the Afghan leader to 'change the perception' and try and show the world they were beating the Taliban 'whether it is true or not.' 'I'm disgusted that President Biden lied to the world to try to make everyone think the Taliban wasn't taking over, when he knew they were rapidly gaining power. His lies cost us 13 American lives and Biden abandoned our allies when they needed us most,' Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told DailyMail.com... In a phone call transcript obtained by Reuters, Biden said the US would provide aid if Ghani could project to the world that he 'had a plan' for fighting the Taliban, while the Afghan army was being overrun.